                   
 
LOL District HomeLOL About UsLOL EventsLOL DirectoryLOL LinksLOL Contact Us
Land O' Lakes District of the Barbershop Harmony Society

2016 LOL District Fall Contest Scoresheets

Chorus Contest

Quartet Contests
Quartet Finals
Quartet Semi-Finals
Seniors Quartet
Novice Quartet
LOL Harmony
Foundation

LOL Chorus Director Development

LOL District Document Center

The documents found in this LOL District Document Center are a compilation of the
documents that have been developed and/or modified specifically for our District over
the years and maintained to provide up-to-date information for the members of the
LOL District.
The Pitch Piper - Most recent edition!
Harmony Time Radio Show Hosted by Tyler Smith

PLAY THIS WEEKS SHOW
12/31/2016
 
Listen to all past Shows and Celebrity Messages here!
 
SITE MAP 2013 © Copyright All rights reserved. Land O' Lakes District of the Barbershop Harmony Society WEB
SITE
                               